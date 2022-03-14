For the first time, the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) has closed higher than Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). It took SARK a little over four months to lap ARKK but it now trades at 60.78 a share, whereas ARKK sits at 52.17.

On the day, SARK is +6.1% and ARKK is -6.1%.

The crossover now outlines that it costs more for market participants to invest in an ETF that takes short-term positions against ARKK than buying the underlying ARKK ETF itself.

Moreover, since the launch of SARK on Nov. 9, 2021, the fund is up 101.4%. At the same time, since SARK's unveiling, Wood's ARKK has plunged 57.1%.

See a chart below that outlines the two funds' price moves.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. told Bloomberg: “I do think it makes sense that ARKK is down so much this year. Too many of the stocks in the ARKK portfolio were dependent on central-bank liquidity to fuel their outsize gains,” he continued to state: “Now that this liquidity is being reversed, the stocks are going down in a meaningful way.”

Moreover, both ARKK and SARK have the same 0.75% expense ratio, but ARKK still has the upper hand in AUM even since SARK launched. From Nov. 9, 2021, ARKK has accumulated $619M, whereas SARK has taken in $250M. Data is per etfdb.com.

Recently, Cathie Wood has doubled down and calls a top in oil as electric vehicles are set to “destroy” demand.