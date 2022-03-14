Cathie Wood’s ARKK gets lapped by the inverse SARK ETF, which is +100% since its launch

Trading software window on PC screen. Stock market activity

G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

For the first time, the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) has closed higher than Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). It took SARK a little over four months to lap ARKK but it now trades at 60.78 a share, whereas ARKK sits at 52.17.

On the day, SARK is +6.1% and ARKK is -6.1%.

The crossover now outlines that it costs more for market participants to invest in an ETF that takes short-term positions against ARKK than buying the underlying ARKK ETF itself.

Moreover, since the launch of SARK on Nov. 9, 2021, the fund is up 101.4%. At the same time, since SARK's unveiling, Wood's ARKK has plunged 57.1%.

See a chart below that outlines the two funds' price moves.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. told Bloomberg: “I do think it makes sense that ARKK is down so much this year. Too many of the stocks in the ARKK portfolio were dependent on central-bank liquidity to fuel their outsize gains,” he continued to state: “Now that this liquidity is being reversed, the stocks are going down in a meaningful way.”

Moreover, both ARKK and SARK have the same 0.75% expense ratio, but ARKK still has the upper hand in AUM even since SARK launched. From Nov. 9, 2021, ARKK has accumulated $619M, whereas SARK has taken in $250M. Data is per etfdb.com.

Recently, Cathie Wood has doubled down and calls a top in oil as electric vehicles are set to “destroy” demand.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.