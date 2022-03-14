Nielsen jumps on report of sales talks with Elliott, other P-E firms

Mar. 14, 2022 1:25 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)SCORBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Updated 1:26 p.m.: Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) has jumped 36.4% following a WSJ report that a private-equity consortium including Elliott Management is in advanced talks to buy the ratings giant.
  • Shares had been halted on the report but have resumed trading sharply higher. Updated 1:28 p.m.: Shares are halted again for volatility.
  • Updated 1:34 p.m.: Shares have come off a second volatility halt, now up 43.8% on the day.
  • Updated 1:50 p.m.: Nielsen rival Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is up in sympathy, +4.7%.
  • That deal is centering on an amount of about $15 billion including debt. Nielsen has a market capitalization of $6.2 billion but a debt load of more than $5 billion brings its enterprise value somewhere north of $11 billion.
  • A particular share price in the deal wasn't immediately clear, though.
  • The consortium is making progress on financing talks with a number of banks, meaning a deal could be wrapped up within weeks, according to the report.
