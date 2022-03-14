JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.0%) will end its policy of requiring new hires to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Bloomberg reported, citing a company memo.

As of April 4, mandatory testing of employees who aren't vaccinated and the company's policy to report COVID-19 infections will no longer be required. Masking will be voluntary for both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff, starting immediately. Employees working in New York City locations must continue to meet the vaccination requirement, unless the city lifts the order, Bloomberg said.

"Across the U.S., as we continue to see cases decline, restrictions lifted and more flexibility with daily activities, we are learning to live with COVID as part of our new normal," the memo said .

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) was one of the first Wall Street banks to call its employees back to the office, with traders told to return in April 2020, not long after the pandemic began. However, many banks reworked return-to-the-office plans as new waves and variants of the virus hit.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), after repeated delays, planned to bring workers back into its offices starting Monday, and Citigroup (NYSE:C) said vaccinated employees in the U.S. should work out of the office at least two days a week starting March 21, Bloomberg said.

Last week, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO James Gorman and New York City Mayor Eric Adams both pressed the case for returning to the office.