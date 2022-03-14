Surgalign Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETSurgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (compared to -$0.22 a year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.71M (-20.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRGA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.