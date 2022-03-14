Xcelerate to launch pilot project in 4 hospitals in Tanzania
- Xcelerate (OTCPK:XCRT) said it has verbal commitments to launch AfiyaSasa Tanzania as a pilot in four hospitals.
- In January, the company said it was acquiring a majority control in virtual health company AfiyaSasa Africa (ASA).
- The company said Dilan Elegalla, one of the managers of ASA, relocated to Tanzania to establish a pilot program for the ASA System in the country.
- The company said the four institutions: KCMC (Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre), NSK Hospitals, ALMC (Arusha Lutheran Medical Center), and Haydon Lutheran Hospital, represent a catchment area of ~20M people.
- A fifth hospital, Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute, has expressed an interest in joining the pilot program.
- The company said ASA expects to have a fully operational beta sites in at least four facilities by the end of Q2 and expects to be revenue producing before the end of 2022.
- Xcelerate added that it intends to submit an application to up-list to the QB market in the near future to increase its reach.