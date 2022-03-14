Tenet Healthcare downgraded to hold at CFRA due to valuation

Mar. 14, 2022 1:48 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • CFRA has downgraded Tenet Healthcare (THC -2.8%) to hold from buy following a run-up in the stock's price recently.
  • However, the firm raised its target price to $97 from $89 (~9% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst Daniel Rich said that Tenet's (THC -2.8%) recent stock performance has limited the near-term upside potential.
  • Year to date through this afternoon, shares are up ~6%.
  • "Though a spin-off [of its Conifer Health Solutions] subsidiary may have been an opportunity for (THC -2.8%) to reduce debt or focus on higher margin areas, we think the decision helps preserve the status quo as the company works through ongoing labor and inflationary pressures," he wrote.
  • Earlier this month, Tenet (THC -2.8%) said it was abandoning the planned spin-off given Conifer's promising outlook and the recent improvement in its financial profile.
