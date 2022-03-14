Boeing (BA -1.8%) says new Caribbean airline Arajet has ordered 20 737 MAX jets, with options to purchase 15 additional 737 planes MAXs that could take the airline's new fuel-efficient fleet to 40 airplanes.

The first jet, which was leased by Arajet from Griffin Global Asset Management, was delivered earlier in March.

Separately, Reuters reports Boeing is discussing with its various suppliers about their capacity to service production of seven 787 Dreamliners by the end of 2023.

Boeing shares trade lower on Monday, perhaps on news that Germany defense ministry said it plans to buy as many as 35 Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets to replace its aging fleet of Tornado military aircraft, preferring it to Boeing's F-18.