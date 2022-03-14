Hexo gets financing lifeline from Tilray

Mar. 14, 2022 1:53 PM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO), TLRYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Lady saving cash

Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Canadian cannabis player, Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) acknowledged on Monday that the company defaulted on some of its debt due May 2023. However, thanks to a previously announced deal with the rival, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), the lender HT Investments has decided to waive the event of default.
  • Early this month, Tilray (TLRY) agreed to acquire more than $211M worth of senior secured convertible notes issued by Hexo (HEXO) for HT Investments.
  • The agreement came after the company posted negative EBITDA for three months ending January 31, an event meeting the requirements for the default.
  • However, in the wake of the deal with Tilray (TLRY), the debtholder has waived its rights linked to the default until May 17, or the agreement is closed.
  • If the default were to materialize and the lender opt to not waive the event of default, the company would have been required to immediately make a cash payment worth 115% of the outstanding principal of the convertible note.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.