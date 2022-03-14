Hexo gets financing lifeline from Tilray
- Canadian cannabis player, Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) acknowledged on Monday that the company defaulted on some of its debt due May 2023. However, thanks to a previously announced deal with the rival, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), the lender HT Investments has decided to waive the event of default.
- Early this month, Tilray (TLRY) agreed to acquire more than $211M worth of senior secured convertible notes issued by Hexo (HEXO) for HT Investments.
- The agreement came after the company posted negative EBITDA for three months ending January 31, an event meeting the requirements for the default.
- However, in the wake of the deal with Tilray (TLRY), the debtholder has waived its rights linked to the default until May 17, or the agreement is closed.
- If the default were to materialize and the lender opt to not waive the event of default, the company would have been required to immediately make a cash payment worth 115% of the outstanding principal of the convertible note.