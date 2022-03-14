Ford and Volkswagen expand EV platform collaboration

Ford (F -2.5%) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF +5.0%) expanded their collaboration on an electric vehicle share architecture with a plan to build another model off the platform.

The first Ford (NYSE:F) model to use Volkswagen’s EV architecture will be a battery electric crossover SUV, while details on the second planned model have not been released yet. Both models are slated to be built at Ford's (F) manufacturing complex in Cologne, Germany.

As part of the new electric platform expansion, Ford (F) now expects to produce 1.2M electric vehicles using Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VLKAF) platform over a six-year period that starts in 2023.

"Our strategic alliance with Volkswagen is an important element of Ford’s commitment to offer an all-electric range of vehicles that are uniquely Ford and designed to meet the mobility needs of a modern Europe that is leading the fight against climate change," stated Ford of Europe Chair Stuart Rowley.

Ford (F) and Volkswagen(OTCPK:VLKAF) announced their broad collaboration on electric and autonomous vehicles back in 2019. The partnership includes a $2.6B investment by Volkswagen in self-driving startup Argo AI.

Earlier: Jefferies cuts price target on Ford.