DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) fell 13.06% on Monday afternoon on volume of over 6M shares. Shares fell to a new 52-week low of $74.32 earlier in the session.

The decline in DASH coincides with weakness across the tech and e-commerce sectors as investors dial back on high-growth, high-valuation names. Some analysts have also pointed to inflation worries for DASH on both the demand and cost side of the equation.

Sentiment on DoorDash (DASH) might also be taking a hit from a weekend TikTok posted by a DASH driver that went viral. The TikTok highlighted the negative impact on higher gas prices and lack of tips for DoorDash (DASH) drivers.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on DoorDash (DASH) flipped to Sell from hold on January 7 when DASH was swapping hands at over $137 per share.