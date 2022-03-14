Oil well inventory levels continue to fall
Mar. 14, 2022 2:30 PM ETUSO, DVN, PXD, XOM, SLB, HALBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor19 Comments
- A report released by the Department of Energy Monday showed "drilled but uncompleted" wells fell by 156 from January to February.
- The measure is an indication of well inventory for the industry; once inventory becomes sufficiently low, producers will need to accelerate drilling to keep up with completions, creating a tailwind for service companies like Haliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
- Exxon (NYSE:XOM) plans to grow Permian production by 25% in 2022, though executives from Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) and Devon (NYSE:DVN) indicated that Exxon's (XOM) near-term growth is driven by well inventory reduction; in 2023+, Exxon (XOM) plans to grow Permian production by less than 10% per year.
- The report also showed oil production (NYSEARCA:USO) from the seven largest shale basins in the US rose by 117kb/d in February, led by the Permian, up 70kb/d month on month.
- As the market continues to focus on the shale discipline narrative, future monthly reports may offer insight into any change in production plans.