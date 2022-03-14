Veon sees credit ratings cut with Russia, Ukraine exposure

Mar. 14, 2022 2:39 PM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Veon (VEON +0.7%), the telecom with heavy exposure to Russia and Ukraine, has seen its credit rating cut at Fitch and S&P, to reflect new country ceilings for the two nations.
  • Fitch revised the company's rating to B+ from BBB-, with a stable outlook. But Veon pointed to Fitch's highlighting of geographic diversification as the reason why Veon is rated above Russia's sovereign rating (a C).
  • S&P, meanwhile, adjusted its Veon rating to CCC+ from BB+, two notches above Russia's sovereign rating.
  • On Friday, Veon completed repaying a loan of about 30 billion rubles (about $259 million) with VTB bank, in compliance with all applicable sanctions. The facility has been canceled and Veon has no further loans outstanding with VTB.
