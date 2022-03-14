Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has followed Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and is set to add a fuel surcharge to its ride amid rising gas prices, the company told The Verge.

A Lyft (LYFT) spokesman told the news outlet the company has been "closely monitoring" rising gas prices and while driver earnings are higher than they were last year, it will ask riders to pay a "temporary fuel surcharge" which the drivers will receive entirely.

The spokesman added that more details will follow.

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil declining $7.22 per barrel to trade at $102.11.

Lyft (LYFT) shares fell more than 5% on Monday to trade at $35.11 in mid-day trading. Uber (UBER) shares were also lower on Monday, declining nearly 6% to $29.06, nearing its 52-week low.

Lyft (LYFT) shares have fallen more than 30% over the past six months and nearly 48% over the past year.

Earlier this month, Uber (UBER) said it would add a surcharge of either 45 or 55 cents per ride, depending upon location.

Last month, Lyft (LYFT) reported fourth-quarter results that disappointed Wall Street as its active riders count and EBITDA tally missed expectations.