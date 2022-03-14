Cryptocurrency exchange Binance to explore acquisition of Brazilian securities brokerage

Mar. 14, 2022 3:00 PM ETBinance Coin USD (BNB-USD)BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the acquisition of Sim;paul Investimentos, a Brazil-based securities brokerage, according to a release.
  • The move is intended to enhance the crypto and blockchain ecosystem in Brazil, the company said. Founded in 2019, Sim;paul was authorized by both the Central Bank of Brazil and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • "In a fast-developing market like Brazil, crypto can transform and facilitate people's lives and as such we believe - in full collaboration with local authorities - that Binance has a lot to contribute in developing the community and ecosystem in Brazil," said Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.
  • Binance coin (BNB-USD -1.6%), the crypto issued by the Binance exchange, is slipping intraday, as bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.5%) and etherem (ETH-USD -1.4%) trade in negative territory.
  • At the beginning of March, Binance took equity stake in Malaysian trading platform MX Global.
