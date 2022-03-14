Teladoc hits a three year low as Cowen trims target by more than a third

Mar. 14, 2022

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Extending back-to-back intraday losses, the shares of Teladoc Health (TDOC -7.2%) have approached the lowest level since January 2019 after Cowen moved to slash the price target for the virtual healthcare company by more than a third.
  • However, the firm maintained the Outperform rating as the analysts led by Charles Rhyee attributed the adjustment to what they called “a broader market rerating across the sector.”
  • The team predicts that the investors will take note of Teladoc’s (NYSE:TDOC) “attractive” revenue model, 85% of which is comprised of recurring revenue.
  • However, they have lowered their 2022 and 2023 estimates for revenue and adj. EBITDA in reaction to the guidance issued by the company for this year.
  • The new per share target at $94, down from $161, implies an upside of ~72% to the last close.
  • Despite posting a quarterly beat, Teladoc (TDOC) shares slumped after its Q4 2021 earnings while several Wall Street firms lowered their price targets on the stock, citing risks to growth prospects.
