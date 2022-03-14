India Fund reduces dividend to $0.58, amends distribution policy

Mar. 14, 2022 3:38 PM ETIndia Fund (IFN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • India Fund (NYSE:IFN) declares $0.58/share quarterly dividend, -9.4% decrease from prior dividend of $0.64.
  • Forward yield 12.24%.
  • Payable Mar. 31; for shareholders of record Mar. 24; ex-div Mar. 23.
  • IFN also amended its distribution policy effective with the quarterly distribution payable in Jun.
  • Under the amended policy, distributions will be paid in newly issued IFN shares to all shareholders who have not otherwise elected to receive cash.
  • Shares will be issued at the lower of the net asset value (NYSE:NAV) per share or the market price per share with a floor for the NAV of not less than 95% of the market price.
  • Shareholders may request to be paid their quarterly distributions in cash instead of shares.
  • The quarterly distribution payable in Mar. will be paid in cash to all shareholders not enrolled in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
  • See IFN Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.