India Fund reduces dividend to $0.58, amends distribution policy
Mar. 14, 2022 3:38 PM ETIndia Fund (IFN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- India Fund (NYSE:IFN) declares $0.58/share quarterly dividend, -9.4% decrease from prior dividend of $0.64.
- Forward yield 12.24%.
- Payable Mar. 31; for shareholders of record Mar. 24; ex-div Mar. 23.
- IFN also amended its distribution policy effective with the quarterly distribution payable in Jun.
- Under the amended policy, distributions will be paid in newly issued IFN shares to all shareholders who have not otherwise elected to receive cash.
- Shares will be issued at the lower of the net asset value (NYSE:NAV) per share or the market price per share with a floor for the NAV of not less than 95% of the market price.
- Shareholders may request to be paid their quarterly distributions in cash instead of shares.
- The quarterly distribution payable in Mar. will be paid in cash to all shareholders not enrolled in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
