Why did Moderna go up today? China COVID resurgence
Mar. 14, 2022 3:34 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Although it is off its high from earlier this morning, Moderna (MRNA +6.9%) is still having one of its best days in weeks.
- The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine maker is likely benefitting from renewed fears about COVID spread. The virus is spreading again in China as the key southern city of Shenzhen was put on lockdown on Sunday.
- The rise in COVID cases in China is from the highly transmissible omicron variant.
- While China-made vaccines are primarily used in the country, should COVID cases increase in other parts of the world in coming weeks, it could lead to a renewed push for additional booster doses.
- Moderna (MRNA +6.9%) is developing an omicron-specific vaccine.