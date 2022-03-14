American Outdoor Brands enters grill market through acquisition
Mar. 14, 2022 3:44 PM ETAmerican Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)WEBRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) announced that it has completed the $27M acquisition of Grilla Grills.
- Grilla Grills is described as a provider of high-quality, barbecue grills Wi-Fi-enabled wood pellet grills, smokers, accessories, and modular outdoor kitchens.
- The deal price was $24M after factoring in the future tax benefit resulting from the asset purchase.
- The company said the Grilla acquisition will allow it to enter the $7B U.S. barbecue grill market with an authentic, direct-to-consumer brand that can benefit from the company's Dock & Unlock strategy and drive growth in the company's outdoor lifestyle product category.
- The deal also places American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) in competition with Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR).