American Outdoor Brands enters grill market through acquisition

Mar. 14, 2022 3:44 PM ETAmerican Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)WEBRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Modern Glass Architecture

blackred/E+ via Getty Images

  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) announced that it has completed the $27M acquisition of Grilla Grills.
  • Grilla Grills is described as a provider of high-quality, barbecue grills Wi-Fi-enabled wood pellet grills, smokers, accessories, and modular outdoor kitchens.
  • The deal price was $24M after factoring in the future tax benefit resulting from the asset purchase.
  • The company said the Grilla acquisition will allow it to enter the $7B U.S. barbecue grill market with an authentic, direct-to-consumer brand that can benefit from the company's Dock & Unlock strategy and drive growth in the company's outdoor lifestyle product category.
  • The deal also places American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) in competition with Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.