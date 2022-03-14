Atento jumps on report of exploring options, including sale

Mar. 14, 2022 3:58 PM ETAtento S.A. (ATTO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Latin American call-center company Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) rose 16% after a report that the company is exploring options, including a potential sale.
  • Atento, based in Sao Paulo, is working with Goldman Sachs as looks at its alternatives, including reaching out to private equity firm to gauge their interest in a sale, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Bain Capital agreed to buy the Atento call center unit from Telefonica SA in 2012 for about $1.3B. In 2014, Bain took Atento public.
  • Atento is set to report Q4 results on March 31.
