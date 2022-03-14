Cara price target lowered at H.C. Wainwright on pricing concerns for pruritus drug
Mar. 14, 2022 4:04 PM ETCara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Flagging potential pricing issues for the company’s pruritus therapy, Korsuva, H.C. Wainwright has trimmed the price target of the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) by nearly 14%.
Under profit share agreements, Cara has partnered with Vifor Pharma to commercialize Korsuva for dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease associated pruritus in the U.S. The commercial launch of the injection is expected in April 2022.
- “While we greatly increase near-term revenues on higher IV Korsuva pricing, on the flip side, we recognize that investors will remain concerned about post-TDAPA bundle economics,” the analyst Oren Livnat wrote, slashing the per share target to $30 from $35.
- Livnat models a ~65% price decline for the therapy in 2025. However, he maintains the Buy rating and keeps the stock as a top pick for the firm in 2022.
- Last December, the U.S. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services granted Transition Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment to Korsuva under the anti-pruritic category. TDAPA will apply for two years from April 2022.