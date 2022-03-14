Newmark upsizes senior unsecured credit facility to $600M
Mar. 14, 2022 4:06 PM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) amended its senior unsecured revolving credit facility, increasing its size to $600M and extending the maturity date to Mar. 10, 2025.
- Borrowings under the credit facility will bear an interest rate, at NMRK's option, based either on term SOFR for applicable interest periods as selected by the company, plus an applicable margin, or a base rate to be determined by the Administrative Agent plus an applicable margin.
- The applicable margin is initially expected to be 1.5% per annum with respect to term SOFR borrowings and 0.5% with respect to base rate borrowings.
- The applicable margin will vary depending on NMRK's credit rating.
- The new agreement amends and improves upon the terms of NMRK's prior $465M revolving credit facility.
- NMRK expects to use its credit facility for general corporate purposes.