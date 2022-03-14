Vail Resorts GAAP EPS of $5.47 misses by $0.28, revenue of $906.53M misses by $50.26M
Mar. 14, 2022 4:08 PM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vail Resorts press release (NYSE:MTN): Q2 GAAP EPS of $5.47 misses by $0.28.
- Revenue of $906.53M (+32.5% Y/Y) misses by $50.26M.
- Shares -7%.
- Outlook: " We now expect net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. for fiscal 2022 to be between $304 million and $350 million, and Resort Reported EBITDA for fiscal 2022 to be between $813 million and $837 million. We estimate Resort EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2022 to be approximately 32.9%, using the midpoint of the guidance range," the company statement.