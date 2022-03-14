Vail Resorts GAAP EPS of $5.47 misses by $0.28, revenue of $906.53M misses by $50.26M

Mar. 14, 2022 4:08 PM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Vail Resorts press release (NYSE:MTN): Q2 GAAP EPS of $5.47 misses by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $906.53M (+32.5% Y/Y) misses by $50.26M.
  • Shares -7%.
  • Outlook: " We now expect net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. for fiscal 2022 to be between $304 million and $350 million, and Resort Reported EBITDA for fiscal 2022 to be between $813 million and $837 million. We estimate Resort EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2022 to be approximately 32.9%, using the midpoint of the guidance range," the company statement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.