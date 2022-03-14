NewAge announces $12M credit facility
Mar. 14, 2022 4:15 PM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) entered into a new $12M revolving line of credit deal with East West Bank, which matures in Mar. 2024.
- NBEV used this facility to repay in full its existing outstanding loan balance of $10.6M under its 8% senior secured note with JGB Management.
- The remaining availability on the new facility will be used for general working capital purposes.
- The new line of credit bears interest at Prime plus 1.75%, and is interest-only until Mar. 2024.
- "This new credit facility successfully retires the $30M senior secured debt used to fund a portion of the ARIIX acquisition and enhances our liquidity profile," said NBEV interim CEO Ed Brennan.