FB Financial announces $100M buyback
Mar. 14, 2022 4:22 PM ETFB Financial Corporation (FBK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Board of Directors has authorized to commence a stock repurchase program of up to $100M of the company’s outstanding common stock.
- The repurchase authorization will be in place until January 31, 2024, and replaces the Company’s previous authorization, which expires on March 31, 2022.
- CEO ChristopherT. Holmes comments, ''This repurchase authorization reflects the Company’s financial strength and strong profitability. Our management team is keenly focused on deploying capital to deliver superior returns and to create long-term value. This program provides another arrow in our quiver to manage capital and maximize earnings per share.''