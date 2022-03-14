Seven Hills Realty Trust inks $125M master repurchase facility
Mar. 14, 2022 4:22 PM ETSeven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) entered into an agreement for a $125M master repurchase facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.
- SEVN may use this facility to leverage its commercial mortgage loan investments.
- The facility has a 3-year term, provides for advances of up to 80% of a whole loan investment and has an accordion feature to increase the facility to $250M.
- Interest on advances under the facility will be calculated at SOFR plus a competitive margin.
- "In combination with existing secured financings, this facility increases SEVN's total debt capacity to more than $750M, providing ample runway to expand our investment portfolio to nearly $1B in total committed capital," said CFO Doug Lanois.