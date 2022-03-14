Jho Low, the financier-in-hiding behind the 1Malaysia Development Bhd. scandal, stole $1.42B from the bond deals that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) arranged for the Malaysian wealth fund known as 1MDB, reported Bloomberg, citing testimony from an FBI agent.

Eric Van Dorn, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, was a witness in the bribery trial of Roger Ng, the only former Goldman (GS) banker to go to trial over the billions of dollars that went missing from 1MDB. During his testimony, he said former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak got $756M of the $6.5B total; Khadem al Qubaisi, a former managing director of Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co. reaped $472.8M; former Goldman (GS) banker Tim Leissner received $73.4M; and Ng took away $35.1M from two of the three bond transactions.

Leissner had previously pleaded guilty to fraud and is cooperating with U.S. authorities in the Ng case. In 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission barred Leissner from the securities industry for life under a settlement with the SEC.

In 2020, Goldman (GS) reached a pact with the U.S. Justice Department to pay more than $2B for its role in the scandal.