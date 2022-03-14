Texas Pacific Land announces $100M stock buyback program

  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) announced a stock repurchase program to purchase up to $100M of outstanding stock.
  • In connection with the stock repurchase program, TPL intends to enter into a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that would generally permit TPL to repurchase shares at times when it might otherwise be prevented from doing so under securities laws.
  • The stock repurchase program will expire on Dec. 31, unless otherwise modified or earlier terminated by the board at any time in its sole discretion.
