Texas Pacific Land announces $100M stock buyback program
Mar. 14, 2022 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)
- Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) announced a stock repurchase program to purchase up to $100M of outstanding stock.
- In connection with the stock repurchase program, TPL intends to enter into a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that would generally permit TPL to repurchase shares at times when it might otherwise be prevented from doing so under securities laws.
- The stock repurchase program will expire on Dec. 31, unless otherwise modified or earlier terminated by the board at any time in its sole discretion.