Northwest Pipe bags contract for engineered steel pipe Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project
Mar. 14, 2022 4:30 PM ETNorthwest Pipe Company (NWPX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) has been selected by general contractor S.J. Louis Construction to manufacture engineered steel water transmission pipe for the Code Talkers Lateral Reaches 12.1 and 12.2 of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project.
- NWPX will manufacture over 1.8K tons of 24-inch and 30-inch diameter engineered steel pipeline.
- The company is manufacturing the pipe at the San Luis Rio Colorado in Sonora, Mexico facility.
- The project is a multi-phased major infrastructure project underway in northwest New Mexico.
- The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in conjunction with the Navajo Nation is constructing the project that, once complete, will supply water from the San Juan River to the eastern section of the Navajo Nation, the southwestern portion of the Jicarilla Apache Nation, and the City of Gallup.
- On completion, the project will provide a sustainable water supply for ~250K people with an annual delivery of over 37.7K acre-feet of water from the San Juan Basin.