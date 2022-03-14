AnaptysBio acne treatment imsidolimab fails in mid-stage trial; shares down 12%

Mar. 14, 2022 4:42 PM ETAnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) acne treatment imsidolimab failed to demonstrate improvement compared to placebo in primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 2 trial.
  • The company plans to discontinue development of imsidolimab in acne.
  • Trading was halted at 418p ET and resumed at 450p ET. As of 455p ET, shares were down 12%.
  • AnaptysBio (ANAB) said top-line data from a phase 2 trial of imsidolimab in hidradenitis suppurativa is projected for the second half of the year.
  • The company added it ended 2021 with $615M in cash and anticipates net cash burn of $90M-$100M in 2022.
