Huntington Ingalls Industries delivers Virginia-class fast-attack submarine to US Navy

  • Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) on Mar. 11 delivered the newest Virginia-class fast-attack submarine to the U.S. Navy.
  • Montana (SSN 794), which successfully completed sea trials last month, is the 10th Virginia-class submarine to be delivered by HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division and the 21st built as part of the teaming agreement with General Dynamics' Electric Boat.
  • Over 10K shipbuilders from Newport News Shipbuilding and Electric Boat participated in Montana's construction since the work began in May 2015.
  • Montana is the third of the 10-ship group of Virginia-class submarines known as Block IV, which incorporate design changes focused on reduced total ownership cost.
  • By making smaller-scale design changes, the Navy will increase the length of time between maintenance stops and increase the number of deployments.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.