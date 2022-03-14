Huntington Ingalls Industries delivers Virginia-class fast-attack submarine to US Navy
Mar. 14, 2022 4:37 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) on Mar. 11 delivered the newest Virginia-class fast-attack submarine to the U.S. Navy.
- Montana (SSN 794), which successfully completed sea trials last month, is the 10th Virginia-class submarine to be delivered by HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division and the 21st built as part of the teaming agreement with General Dynamics' Electric Boat.
- Over 10K shipbuilders from Newport News Shipbuilding and Electric Boat participated in Montana's construction since the work began in May 2015.
- Montana is the third of the 10-ship group of Virginia-class submarines known as Block IV, which incorporate design changes focused on reduced total ownership cost.
- By making smaller-scale design changes, the Navy will increase the length of time between maintenance stops and increase the number of deployments.