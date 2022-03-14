Blackstone acquires 49% stake in One Manhattan West from Brookfield, QIA

Mar. 14, 2022 4:39 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX), BAMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

wide angle panoramic view of Manhattan over hudson river. New York. USA

Eloi_Omella/E+ via Getty Images

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate has acquired a 49% stake in One Manhattan West from Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Qatar Investment Authority in a deal that values the office building at $2.85B, representing a vote of confidence for the New York City office market.
  • The 67-story, 2.1M-square-foot building is part of Manhattan West, Brookfield (BAM) and QIA's eight-acre, 7M-square-foot commercial complex on Manhattan's west side.
  • "One Manhattan West is a brand-new, best-in-class building that is attractive to tenants and represents a continuation of our strategy targeting well-leased, transit-oriented, highly amenitized and newly built assets in gateway markets," said Qahir Madhany, managing director of Blackstone (BX) Real Estate. "We are long-term believers in New York and are confident that quality properties like One Manhattan West will continue to see strong tenant demand."
  • The Wall Street Journal reported in December that Blackstone (BX) was in talks to acquire the One Manhattan West.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.