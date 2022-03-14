Blackstone acquires 49% stake in One Manhattan West from Brookfield, QIA
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate has acquired a 49% stake in One Manhattan West from Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Qatar Investment Authority in a deal that values the office building at $2.85B, representing a vote of confidence for the New York City office market.
- The 67-story, 2.1M-square-foot building is part of Manhattan West, Brookfield (BAM) and QIA's eight-acre, 7M-square-foot commercial complex on Manhattan's west side.
- "One Manhattan West is a brand-new, best-in-class building that is attractive to tenants and represents a continuation of our strategy targeting well-leased, transit-oriented, highly amenitized and newly built assets in gateway markets," said Qahir Madhany, managing director of Blackstone (BX) Real Estate. "We are long-term believers in New York and are confident that quality properties like One Manhattan West will continue to see strong tenant demand."
- The Wall Street Journal reported in December that Blackstone (BX) was in talks to acquire the One Manhattan West.