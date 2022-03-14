Trustmark announces changes to overdraft services, eliminates non-sufficient funds fees
Mar. 14, 2022 4:40 PM ETTrustmark Corporation (TRMK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Trustmark's (NASDAQ:TRMK) unit Trustmark National Bank announced new efforts to reduce consumer checking account fees.
- By the end of the year, the bank will eliminate non-sufficient funds fees for all consumer checking accounts.
- Additionally, a transactional de minimis threshold will be established on consumer checking accounts to eliminate overdraft charges for small dollar transactions.
- "By eliminating non-sufficient funds fees and waiving overdraft fees for small dollar transactions, our customers have more available funds to meet their immediate spending needs," said Art Stevens, Trustmark's president – Retail Banking.