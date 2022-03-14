IDT acquired Leaf Global Fintech

Mar. 14, 2022 4:45 PM ETIDT Corporation (IDT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) has acquired Leaf Global Fintech, a provider of digital wallet services in emerging markets currently serving unbanked customers in Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya.
  • The Leaf Wallet is an innovative mobile platform available on smartphones, feature phones and other mobile devices through the Leaf Wallet apps or by utilizing a USSD interface accessed via a short code.
  • “The IDT acquisition validates the groundbreaking work our team has done to deliver a world-class digital wallet to people with and without smartphones in multiple markets,” said Tori Samples, Leaf Co-Founder and CTO. “We are confident that Leaf’s stablecoin approach on Stellar will continue to lower transaction costs and increase accessibility for customers around the world.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.