IDT acquired Leaf Global Fintech
Mar. 14, 2022 4:45 PM ETIDT Corporation (IDT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- IDT (NYSE:IDT) has acquired Leaf Global Fintech, a provider of digital wallet services in emerging markets currently serving unbanked customers in Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya.
- The Leaf Wallet is an innovative mobile platform available on smartphones, feature phones and other mobile devices through the Leaf Wallet apps or by utilizing a USSD interface accessed via a short code.
- “The IDT acquisition validates the groundbreaking work our team has done to deliver a world-class digital wallet to people with and without smartphones in multiple markets,” said Tori Samples, Leaf Co-Founder and CTO. “We are confident that Leaf’s stablecoin approach on Stellar will continue to lower transaction costs and increase accessibility for customers around the world.”