Gladstone Commercial acquires industrial facility in Oklahoma for $5.9M

  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) acquired a 56K sq. ft. industrial facility in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for $5.9M.
  • The property, acquired in a sale/leaseback transaction, is 100% leased to Made By Influence, with 7 years of remaining absolute NNN lease term.
  • Made by Influence uses the industrial manufacturing warehouse to produce branded apparel and other custom products as well as short-term storage before final product is shipped to national retail outlets or directly to consumers.
  • The property is GOOD's second industrial acquisition in Oklahoma.
