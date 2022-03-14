Gladstone Commercial acquires industrial facility in Oklahoma for $5.9M
Mar. 14, 2022 4:45 PM ETGladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) acquired a 56K sq. ft. industrial facility in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for $5.9M.
- The property, acquired in a sale/leaseback transaction, is 100% leased to Made By Influence, with 7 years of remaining absolute NNN lease term.
- Made by Influence uses the industrial manufacturing warehouse to produce branded apparel and other custom products as well as short-term storage before final product is shipped to national retail outlets or directly to consumers.
- The property is GOOD's second industrial acquisition in Oklahoma.