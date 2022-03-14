CTO Realty Growth sells Carpenter Hotel ground lease in Texas for $17.1M
Mar. 14, 2022 4:48 PM ETCTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) closed the sale of The Carpenter Hotel ground lease in Austin, Texas to an affiliate of Timberline Real Estate Partners.
- The buyer exercised its existing purchase option for a sales price of $17.1M, representing an exit cap rate of 5.66%.
- The proceeds are expected to be part of a Section 1031 like-kind exchange.
- CTO completed the sale of 2 single tenant net lease properties YTD for total disposition volume of $24M, representing a weighted average exit cap rate of 6%.