CTO Realty Growth sells Carpenter Hotel ground lease in Texas for $17.1M

  • CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) closed the sale of The Carpenter Hotel ground lease in Austin, Texas to an affiliate of Timberline Real Estate Partners.
  • The buyer exercised its existing purchase option for a sales price of $17.1M, representing an exit cap rate of 5.66%.
  • The proceeds are expected to be part of a Section 1031 like-kind exchange.
  • CTO completed the sale of 2 single tenant net lease properties YTD for total disposition volume of $24M, representing a weighted average exit cap rate of 6%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.