SEC urges broker-dealers to be vigilant during heightened volatility
Mar. 14, 2022 4:54 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is urging broker-dealers and other market participants to be on the watch for market and counterparty risks that may emerge during periods of high volatility and increased global uncertainties.
- Specifically, the SEC's Staff of the Division of Trading and Markets made four suggestions to market participants:
- Broker-dealers should collect margin from counterparties "to the fullest extent possible" in accordance with regulatory and contractual requirements;
- Be wary of concentrated positions of prime brokerages. "Staff urges broker-dealers to seek sufficient information to determine counterparties’ aggregate positions in any markets that may experience liquidity concerns and work with the counterparties to mitigate risk."
- Broker-dealers should stress test positions with the proper severity in light of current events and act to manage the risk of the positions; and
- The Staff urges broker-dealers to monitor risk management limits closely intraday and escalate any breaches promptly to senior management.
- The SEC advice comes about a year after Archegos Capital Management collapsed when large bets it made on a small number of securities had soured.