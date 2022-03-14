SEC urges broker-dealers to be vigilant during heightened volatility

Mar. 14, 2022 4:54 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Investment and Stock Market watchdog

Pgiam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is urging broker-dealers and other market participants to be on the watch for market and counterparty risks that may emerge during periods of high volatility and increased global uncertainties.
  • Specifically, the SEC's Staff of the Division of Trading and Markets made four suggestions to market participants:
  1. Broker-dealers should collect margin from counterparties "to the fullest extent possible" in accordance with regulatory and contractual requirements;
  2. Be wary of concentrated positions of prime brokerages. "Staff urges broker-dealers to seek sufficient information to determine counterparties’ aggregate positions in any markets that may experience liquidity concerns and work with the counterparties to mitigate risk."
  3. Broker-dealers should stress test positions with the proper severity in light of current events and act to manage the risk of the positions; and
  4. The Staff urges broker-dealers to monitor risk management limits closely intraday and escalate any breaches promptly to senior management.
