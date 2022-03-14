Cano Health posts strong 2022 guidance with boost to membership growth

Mar. 14, 2022 5:05 PM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

  • Primary care provider Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is trading ~3% higher in the post-market Monday after raising its guidance for this year despite reporting lower-than-expected revenue for Q4 2021.
  • Revenue for the quarter rose ~90% YoY to $492.3M compared to $525.7M in the consensus, while full-year revenue jumped ~94% YoY to $1.6B as total memberships more than doubled to 227,005 at year end.
  • Net loss stood at $0.5M compared to $49.3M in the prior-year quarter thanks to a fair value adjustment in warrant liabilities. Full-year net loss reached $116.7M, and adj. EBITDA for the year slumped ~63% YoY to $27.3M as quarterly adj. EBITDA slipped ~39% YoY to $11.1M.
  • For 2022, Cano Health (CANO) has raised its membership guidance to 290,000 – 295,000, up from 280,000 – 285,000 previously.
  • The company expects its 2022 total revenue reach $2.8B – $2.9B compared to $2.6B – $2.7B in the prior estimate and $2.6B in the consensus.
