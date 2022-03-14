McKesson agrees to pay $1M to resolve allegations of recordkeeping violations
Mar. 14, 2022 5:09 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will pay a civil penalty of $1M to resolve claims it violated recordkeeping requirements related to the Controlled Substances Act, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
- The allegations stem from McKesson's (MCK) packaging subsidiary, RxPak. It was accused of neglecting to take an initial inventory of controlled substances received; failing to maintain complete and accurate records of controlled substances received, manufactured, sold, delivered or disposed of; and failing to maintain complete and accurate DEA-222 forms.
- An investigation uncovered more than 700 separate alleged recordkeeping violations and alleged excess quantities of drugs on hand for eight controlled substances. In addition, it identified alleged discrepancies between RxPak's records with reports it made to the DEA of its sales of Schedule II controlled substances.
- McKesson (MCK) and other drug distributors have drawn criticism from some lawmakers over their apparent plans to take tax deductions based on expenses related to their opioid settlements.