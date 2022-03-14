Loyalty Ventures to pause loyalty campaigns for Russian grocery chain clients
Mar. 14, 2022 5:11 PM ETLoyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) has taken steps to pause business in Russia, but will honor its commitments to current programs with Russian grocery chain clients in fulfillment of contractual obligations.
- LYLT does not plan to offer new loyalty campaigns there for the time being.
- A vast majority of products LYLT uses for its campaign-based loyalty solutions in Russian grocery stores are sourced internationally. None of the rewards for loyalty campaigns outside of Russia are sourced from Russian suppliers.
- For 2022, LYLT projects that its decision to pause its loyalty campaigns for Russian grocery chains will result in lost revenues of ~$16M.