Barclays downgraded the major advertising-agency holding companies - WPP, Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), Interpublic (NYSE:IPG) and Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) - to Equal Weight, from Overweight, pointing to difficulty for those companies to outperform the market before the macro environment improves.

In a broader note looking at European media names, the bank says that after its focus on growth vs. value in the sector, it makes sense to shift to a defensive posture now: "Here the Defensive names do not look stretched vs history – at a time of considerable macro uncertainty." That's leading it to cheaper stocks like Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLF), Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY), SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) and Byggfakta.

On the ad agencies, those companies have "consistently been a sub-sector call, not a stock specific call" - and it had been overweight on the names, based on a few factors: M&A and restructuring was set to return agencies back to 3%-plus organic growth; better disclosure allowed more breakdown of revenues between high growth, growth, stable and structurally challenged business; and valuation.

"Our structural view has not changed but the world has," Barclays says. "The current situation (Ukraine, elevated inflation) means there are cyclical risks leading the agencies to rank just below average in our risk-reward analysis."

Investors were skeptical of Barclays' positivity before, and now it says "we believe it will be tough for agencies to outperform until the current macro uncertainty is resolved."

As for price targets, it's set one of 1,250 pence for WPP (it closed at 1,000 pence Monday); €65 for Publicis Groupe (closed Monday at €54.80); $90 on Omnicom (Monday close of $79.55); and $42 on Interpublic (Monday close of $34.17).