Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp USA takes on Wall Street to expand talent pool: Bloomberg

Mar. 14, 2022 5:27 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businessman using tablet online banking, exchange currency and payment, Digital marketing, Finance and banking networking, Investment of growth on currency rate, Online shopping

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp USA is taking on talent from traditional Wall Street firms in an effort to boost its staff diversity, the company told Bloomberg during an interview Monday.
  • “Every time we post an opportunity or a role, we get tremendous inbound interest, mostly from people in traditional financial-services companies,” Bitstamp USA CEO Robert Zagotta told Bloomberg. “One of the reasons this is very positive for us is it also brings a higher level of diversity into the talent pool,” he added.
  • Women account for 60% of new hires at Bitstamp USA so far this year, up from just 37% in 2021, Zagoota told Bloomberg. “That’s notable in the space, unfortunately.”
  • In May 2021, Bitstamp ramped up U.S. expansion.
