Coupa Software stock sinks 28.5% postmarket as guidance widely misses Street view
Mar. 14, 2022 5:36 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock sank 28.5% postmarket after the firm provided forecast for 2023 that widely missed Street estimates, despite posting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- COUP expects 2023 non-GAAP EPS of $0.15-0.19, well below consensus estimate of $0.73.
- 2023 total revenues are expected to be $836M-840M vs. consensus estimate of $878.89M.
- Subscription revenues in 2023 are estimated to be $756M-760M. Professional services and other revenues are expected to be ~$80M.
- COUP projects Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.03-0.06 vs. consensus estimate of $0.05.
- Q1 total revenues are expected to be $189M-191M vs. consensus estimate of $196.13M.
- Subscription revenues in Q1 are estimated to be $171M-173M. Professional services and other revenues are expected to be ~$18M.
- COUP also said Todd Ford - president, finance & operations - will transition from his current role to a newly created advisory role of president & CFO, emeritus.
- COUP stock, which ended 9.6% lower ahead of reporting results, has declined 63% in the last 6 months.