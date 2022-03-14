Granite bags $22M contract in Moreno Valley, California
Mar. 14, 2022 5:42 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) awarded ~$22M contract for the Moreno Valley/March Field Metrolink Station Track and Platform Expansion. Located in Moreno Valley, California.
- The project was awarded and is funded by the Riverside County Transportation Commission.
- The award is anticipated to be included in company's Q1 CAP.
- The scope of work consists of extending the existing train platform at the Metrolink March Field Station and constructing a new platform and steel canopy on the opposite side of the existing tracks. The scope also includes the installation of 10,800 linear feet of rail and tie replacement and 2,700 linear feet of full track reconstruction.