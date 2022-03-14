Binance gets licensed as crypto asset provider in Kingdom of Bahrain
Mar. 14, 2022 5:43 PM ETBNB-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance (BNB-USD) on Monday received a crypto asset service provider license from the Central Bank of Bahrain, according to the company's blog post.
- The license will allow Binance (BNB-USD) to offer digital asset trading, custodial services and portfolio management to customers under the supervision of the Bahrain regulators, the company said. It's also "a milestone in our journey to being fully licensed and regulated around the world," said Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.
- Recall near the end of Dec. 2021, Binance received in-principle approval from Bahrain's central bank to become a crypto asset service provider in Bahrain.