Century Communities, Diamond Age to build 3D printed homes in Phoenix metro area
Mar. 14, 2022 5:45 PM ETCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Diamond Age, a full-stack robotics innovator, sign a deal to build 72 homes in the Phoenix metro area for CCS' Century Complete brand.
- The deal marks the first time CCS will use 3D printing to construct new homes and is the first on-site commercial deployment for Diamond Age.
- Diamond Age's first home will begin construction in spring of 2022 and look nearly identical to conventional wood-framed houses.
- Diamond Age's 3D printing and robotics technology has a goal of significantly reducing CCS' manual labor and construction cycle times — all while providing an enhanced focus on safety and quality.