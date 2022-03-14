Century Communities, Diamond Age to build 3D printed homes in Phoenix metro area

Mar. 14, 2022 5:45 PM ETCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Diamond Age, a full-stack robotics innovator, sign a deal to build 72 homes in the Phoenix metro area for CCS' Century Complete brand.
  • The deal marks the first time CCS will use 3D printing to construct new homes and is the first on-site commercial deployment for Diamond Age.
  • Diamond Age's first home will begin construction in spring of 2022 and look nearly identical to conventional wood-framed houses.
  • Diamond Age's 3D printing and robotics technology has a goal of significantly reducing CCS' manual labor and construction cycle times — all while providing an enhanced focus on safety and quality.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.