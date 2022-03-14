Equifax Govt Data Exchange system gets FedRAMP Ready Designation
Mar. 14, 2022 5:53 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) said it is the first consumer reporting agency to achieve a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) 'Ready for Agency Authorization'.
- The newly-listed Equifax Govt. Data Exchange system is an API-based delivery channel that enables secure access to real-time income and employment verification services from The Work Number.
- With the 'Ready for Agency Authorization', Equifax Govt. Data Exchange is the first offering to include an income and employment verification solution that meets FedRAMP standards for inclusion on the FedRAMP Marketplace.
- EFX expects this to be the first of many Equifax products that will ultimately be made available to U.S. govt. customers through the FedRAMP Marketplace.
- EFX is currently pursuing full FedRAMP Moderate certification for the Equifax Govt. Data Exchange system.