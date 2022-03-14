As expected, The Batman (NYSE:T) easily held on to the North American box office over the weekend, grossing $66 million in its second pass in theaters.

With no wide-release competition, the film dropped off only 50% from its $134 million opening, bringing its cumulative domestic gross to $239 million.

That total is still below the opening-weekend take from Spider-Man: No Way Home (NYSE:SONY) in December ($260.1 million), but The Batman is now the pandemic's second-highest grosser behind that spider-hit.

Meanwhile, the global take for The Batman hit $465.8 million, closing in on a $500 milestone that's meaningful due to the film's big budget. And that total has yet to incorporate the key movie market of China, where The Batman opens next Friday.

Behind it were some leftovers grabbing scraps: Uncharted (SONY) added another $9.3 million to bring its domestic four-week total to $113.4 million. And Dog (OTC:MGMB) was fourth-best with $5.2 million, bringing its cumulative to $47.7 million.

But Dog was surpassed by a surprise foreign concert hit. BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing (Trafalgar Releasing) hit $6.8 million (third best) in a small release. The film was a live stream of a sold-out show from Korean pop sensation BTS, and appeared in just over 800 North American theaters. But heavy per-theater attendance paced it to a performance that grossed just over $36 million worldwide.

And Spider-Man: No Way Home keeps plugging along, adding another $4.1 million in its 13th week in domestic theaters. That brings its total to $792.3 million, or $1.08 billion on a worldwide basis.

Cinema tickers: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF); Cinemark (NYSE:CNK); (NYSE:IMAX); Marcus (NYSE:MCS); Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF); National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI).