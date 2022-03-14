The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted losses again Monday, as stocks failed to sustain an early attempt at a rebound. Worries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the looming prospect of rising interest rates continued to fuel caution on Wall Street.

Amid this environment, fintechs took another leg lower. Problems with a securities sale from Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) played into growing concerns about the once-popular sector. Along with a sharp slide in AFRM, stocks like Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST), Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Block (NYSE:SQ) all posted notable losses.

Nektar (NASDAQ:NKTR) represented another standout decliner, falling more than 60% on a failed clinical trial. Meanwhile, former meme-stock favorite GameStop (NYSE:GME) pushed to a new 52-week low on signs of weakness in the overall video game sector.

Looking at some of the day's standout gainers, Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) expanded its value by nearly a third following a takeover offer from Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO). At the same time, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) edged higher, challenging the $500K level and setting a fresh high.

Sector In Focus

Fintechs suffered notable losses after Affirm (AFRM) reportedly suffered a delay in an asset-backed securities sale.

Even with the Buy Now, Pay Later financing provider giving improved guidance, AFRM dropped 15% after Bloomberg reported that a major investor had dropped out of the top-rated portion of the securities sale. This played into overall worries about the fintech industry, with fears that higher inflation and slowing growth would stymie the once-high-flying sector.

Elsewhere in the group, Upstart (UPST) posted a decline of nearly 11%. Meanwhile, Lemonade (LMND) slumped 8% and Block (SQ) dropped nearly 7%.

Standout Gainer

A takeover offer sparked massive buying in Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ), sparking a 32% advance in the stock.

Rio Tinto (RIO) proposed to acquire the 49% of TRQ that it does not already own in a deal valued at about $2.7B. The purchase price for the deal equates to C$34 per share, or the equivalent of $26.60 per share in U.S. dollars.

Turquoise Hill owns 66% of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project in Mongolia, with a government-owned entity in the country controlling the rest.

TRQ jumped $6.42 to finish the session at $26.55. Shares also touched an intraday 52-week high of $26.73. The rally accelerated gains posted since reaching a 52-week low of $9.75 in early November.

The stock has climbed about 70% in the past six months.

Standout Loser

Disappointing clinical trial results sent Nektar (NKTR) into a tailspin. The stock cratered nearly 61% during Monday's session.

The company said a late-stage trial of its bempegaldesleukin product in combination with Opdivo failed to meet its main objectives. The Phase 3 study, which compared the combo therapy against results for Opdivo alone, did not reach statistical significance for progression-free survival and objective response rate. The trial also did not show a statistically significant improvement in overall survival.

NKTR finished the session at $4.16, a decline of $6.47 on the day. The stock also reached an intraday 52-week low of $3.98.

Over the past year, NKTR has lost nearly 82% of its value, coming down from a 52-week high of $23.50 set last March. The stock had traded above $108 in 2018.

Notable New High

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) rallied early in Monday's session, even while the company combats four shareholder proposals set for a vote at the next annual meeting on April 30. The items include a move to remove Warren Buffett as chairman.

The stock's gains dissipated later in the session, leaving the stock only fractionally higher at the close. Still, shares recorded a fresh 52-week high during the day.

BRK.A called on shareholders to reject the proposals, including one to separate the positions of CEO and chairman. Buffett currently holds both roles, as well as owning a 32% voting interest in the company.

The stock climbed to $500,022.84 early in the session, showing a gain of 2% on the day and setting a new intraday 52-week high. BRK.A gave back a large chunk of its gains later in the session but still ended higher by $3,983 to finish at $493,785.

Looking longer-term, the stock has climbed nearly 28% over the past year.

Notable New Low

Shares of video game retailer GameStop (GME) dropped nearly 16% on data showing another month of declines in video game sales. The retreat took the stock to a new 52-week low.

According to data provided by NPD Group, video game sales dropped 6% in February to reach a level of $4.384B. This marked the fourth consecutive month of declines, following a 2% slide in January.

The month also saw a substantial drop in hardware sales. With supply chain problems hampering the production of new-generation consoles, hardware dollar sales plunged 27% to $295M.

In light of this industry environment, GME dropped $14.66 on the session to close at $78.11. The stock also set an intraday 52-week low of $77.58. GameStop (GME) is set to announce its quarterly results later this week.

GME approached $250 in late November, but the stock lost ground from there, retreating into late January. Shares have lost about 62% in the past six months.

