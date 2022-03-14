Marygold Companies stock tumbles 18%, but still up 23% since NYSE uplisting

The Marygold Companies (NYSE:MGLD) stock closed down 18% on Monday, but is still up 23% since it made its market debut on NYSE late last week.

Shares of the holding company opened at $4.85 and jumped to a session high of $5.15 before trending downward to hit a low of $2.92 in late afternoon. The stock closed at $3.39, down 18%.

The stock reached a 52-week high of $7.11 on March 11, the day after it uplisted from the OTC markets, and a 52-week low of $1.67 on July 29. Shares had closed at $2.75 for the session immediately preceding the uplisting.

On March 10, The Marygold Companies, formerly known as Concierge Technologies, uplisted its stock and held a $3.8M initial public offering.

The company had filed in late February to uplist and raise $8M.