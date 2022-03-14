The United Steelworkers union has won a vote to continue representing workers at Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, with workers opposing the union falling a bit short of the 50%-plus one vote of ballots needed to reject the USW, according to Reuters.

A vote by nearly 500 union-represented workers at the refinery was conducted in November and December during Exxon's lockout of the plant last May after contract talks failed to yield a new labor agreement; results are unofficial until certified by the National Labor Relations Board.

The USW has alleged Exxon's lockout was designed to encourage a removal of the union, which the company has denied.

